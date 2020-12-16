BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, NCT, TXT, And More Score High Rankings On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has shared its World Albums chart for the week ending December 19!

BTS’s “BE” notches a 3rd week at No. 1, with the group once more maintaining seven of their albums on the chart.

TWICE’s “Eyes Broad Open” returns to seize No. 2, now in its fourth non-consecutive week within the rating. BLACKPINK’s “The Album” is No. 3 (10 weeks on chart) and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” is No. 4 (42 weeks).

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” holds No. 5 (9 weeks on chart) and TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” additionally stays at No. 6 (six weeks).

The following three spots are held by BTS’s “Love Your self” collection, with “Love Your self: Tear” rising to No. 7 (121 weeks) from No. 13 final week and “Love Your self: Her” capturing to No. 8 (105 weeks) from No. 15. “Love Your self: Reply” takes the No. 9 spot (120 weeks).

BTS’s “Skool Luv Affair” is No. 11 (9 weeks), SuperM’s “Tremendous One” is No. 12 (11 weeks), and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” is No. 14 (87 weeks). Ok/DA’s “All Out” returns to spherical off the chart as No. 15 (4 weeks).

Congratulations to everybody!