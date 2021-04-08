BTS, TWICE, BLACKPINK, TXT, SHINee, IU, And More Receive Platinum Certifications From Gaon

Gaon Chart has introduced its newest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Business Affiliation applied a brand new certification system for album gross sales, tune downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas albums which have bought 1,000,000 copies or extra obtain a “million” certification.

On April 8, it was introduced that TWICE’s “Eyes vast open” and TXT’s “minisode1 : Blue Hour” have been licensed double platinum for exceeding 500,000 gross sales, whereas SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me” has been licensed platinum for surpassing 250,000.

Songs obtain platinum certification for downloads after they attain 2.5 million downloads. Chungha’s “Gotta Go,” Taeyeon’s “4 Seasons,” and BTS’s “Boy With Luv” have now been licensed platinum.

Platinum certification for streaming is achieved when a tune surpasses 100 million streams. Maktub’s “To You My Gentle” and AKMU’s “How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like” have acquired double platinum certification for exceeding 200 million streams every. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy,” Oh My Lady’s “Dolphin,” IU’s “Give You My Coronary heart,” and Maroon 5’s “Recollections” have been licensed platinum.

Congratulations to all the artists!

