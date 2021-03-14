BTS, TXT, Stray Youngsters, And SEVENTEEN Win At 35th Japan Gold Disc Awards

The Japan Gold Disc Awards has revealed this yr’s winners, and a number of Ok-pop artists took dwelling prizes!

On March 15, the Recording Business Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) introduced the winners of the 35th Japan Gold Disc Awards.

BTS took dwelling a report eight awards this yr—along with successful the Greatest Asian Artist award for the third yr in a row, in addition they snagged Greatest Album of the 12 months (Asia) for his or her Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” and Greatest Music Video of the 12 months (Asia).

This yr’s Greatest 3 Albums (Asia) awards went to SEVENTEEN’s “24H,” BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7,” and BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~.”

BTS’s “Dynamite” additionally snagged at least three awards: the hit music gained Greatest Music of the 12 months by Obtain (Asia) and Greatest Music of the 12 months by Streaming (Asia), in addition to one of many Greatest 5 Songs by Streaming awards.

TXT, who made their official Japanese debut in 2020, claimed two awards this yr. On prime of successful Greatest New Artist of the 12 months (Asia), TXT additionally gained one among this yr’s Greatest 3 New Artists awards alongside Stray Youngsters, who equally made their Japanese debut final yr.

Congratulations to all 4 artists!

Supply (1)