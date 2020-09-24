BTS Universe Story Interactive Social Game App Launches Worldwide

The seven superstars of BTS will probably be below the digital management of their followers (aka BTS Military) within the all-new sport interactive sport “BTS Universe Story,” which can quickly be obtainable for followers to obtain free.

“BTS Universe Story” will formally go stay at 11 a.m. KST on Sept. 24 (10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 23). It may be downloaded from the Apple App Retailer (at this hyperlink) and Google Play (at this hyperlink). The interactive story app options 3D-scanned avatars of every of the fellows of Ok-pop group: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gamers can create and share interactive, choose-your-own-adventure-style tales that includes the group’s members, choosing decisions all through that result in completely different outcomes. “BTS Universe Story” additionally lets customers discover different followers’ tales and work together with different gamers.

The “BTS Universe Story” app’s “Story Creation” mode supplies in-game manufacturing instruments, in addition to a story-playthrough mode that lets gamers choose decisions in pre-existing tales to form the storyline. The sport additionally includes a “assortment” mode, letting gamers acquire garments and equipment to fashion the members of BTS, together with the flexibility to seize augmented-reality (AR) pictures with their very own custom-made characters.

The sport is developed and printed by Korea’s Netmarble. It’s the second collaboration between Netmarble and the Ok-pop sensations, following final yr’s “BTS World” cell sport, by which gamers assume the function of the group’s supervisor.

With the launch of “BTS Universe Story,” Netmarble introduced a seven-day each day check-in occasion with a reward of 30 Jewels (in-game forex). As well as, gamers can obtain varied rewards akin to a brand T-shirt or a story-creation theme for making a story that receives a sure variety of “likes” from different gamers.

The sport’s launch continues a busy previous few months for BTS. On Friday (Sept. 25), an all-new choreography video of BTS’s hit “Dynamite” will premiere in Epic Video games’ “Fortnite.” And subsequent week, the group will stage a weeklong music takeover of NBC’s “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a special efficiency every evening.

Final month the premiere of “Dynamite” broke YouTube data by scoring probably the most views in 24 hours within the platform’s historical past with 101.1 million (and was the most-viewed YouTube Premiere ever with over 3 million concurrent viewers). With “Dynamite,” BTS additionally was the primary Ok-pop act ever to prime the Billboard Scorching 100 for 2 weeks in a row. The track represents their first English-language single, and in accordance with Spotify, drove a 300% enhance within the variety of individuals listening to their music for the primary time.

BTS, which is managed by Korea’s Large Hit Leisure, made their debut in June 2013.

Extra data on “BTS Universe Story” is out there on the sport’s official website (at this hyperlink).

Watch the official trailer for “BTS Universe Story”: