BTS Unveils 1st Teaser Poster For “Butter”

BTS has shared their first glimpse of their comeback concept for “Butter“!
On May 2 at midnight KST, BTS released a new concept clip teaser poster for their upcoming English-language single, which is due out on May 21.
Check out the intriguing new poster below!
“Butter” will drop on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out BTS’s schedule for their highly-anticipated return with the song here!
While you wait for “Butter,” watch BTS on their recent talk show special “Let’s BTS” with subtitles below!
