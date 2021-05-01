BTS Unveils 1st Teaser Poster For “Butter”

BTS has shared their first glimpse of their comeback concept for “Butter“!

On May 2 at midnight KST, BTS released a new concept clip teaser poster for their upcoming English-language single, which is due out on May 21.

Check out the intriguing new poster below!

“Butter” will drop on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out BTS’s schedule for their highly-anticipated return with the song here!

