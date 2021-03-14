BTS Wins 3 Trophies At 2021 Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Awards

BTS took dwelling three awards on the 2021 Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Awards!

The awards ceremony was held on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. BTS was introduced because the winners of Favourite Music Group, Favourite Music (with “Dynamite“), and Favourite International Music Star, successful in all three classes they have been nominated for.

In their acceptance video, RM shared, “Thanks Youngsters’ Choice Awards and ARMY for giving us all these superb awards,” and J-Hope added, “You’ve proven such nice like to our tune ‘Dynamite.’ Thanks a lot.” Watch the video beneath to hear every member’s feedback!

BTS beforehand gained Favourite International Music Star at the 2018 Youngsters’ Choice Awards and Favourite Music Group in 2020.

In the meantime, BTS was nominated for his or her first Grammy Award this yr with “Dynamite” within the Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency class, and the group will even be performing on the occasion.

Congratulations to BTS!

