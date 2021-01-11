BTS Wins Album Of The Year At The 35th Golden Disc Awards For The 4th Year In A Row

BTS set a significant new file on the 35th Golden Disc Awards!

On January 10, BTS received the Album of the Year (Disc Daesang) on the 35th Golden Disc Awards. That is the group’s fourth 12 months in a row that they’ve received the Disc Daesang. In addition to their Digital Daesang, which they received final 12 months, BTS now has a complete of 5 Daesangs from the Golden Disc Awards, a primary for any artist in historical past.

In addition to the Grand Prize, BTS additionally took house a Bonsang within the digital music and album divisions and the Curaprox Golden Disc Most Common Artist Award.

In BTS’ speech for the Disc Daesang, RM stated, “The seven of us have gathered for this large awards ceremony, so let’s do a correct greeting. ARMY, you’re watching, proper? As soon as once more, we’ve began off the brand new 12 months with such an enormous award at this superb ceremony. I’m happiest that we may obtain this award with Suga by our aspect.”

Suga, who had been absent from most of BTS’s end-of-year actions on account of restoration from shoulder surgical procedure, stated, “Even because the music and live performance industries stagnate on account of COVID-19, I’m honored and grateful that folks confirmed a lot love for our album. In essence, we have been in a position to promote our album, however we weren’t in a position to maintain live shows. I hope that the time will arrive once we can carry out our album ‘[Map of the Soul:] 7’ in a live performance.”

V stated, “It’s onerous to talk in a spot with out ARMY within the viewers, however I imagine that you just’re watching on TV. I love you, ARMY, and thanks for giving us such infinite love and this superb award.” Jimin stated, “I wish to thank the producers and Bang [Si Hyuk] PD who helped us make a superb album.”

J-Hope stated, “I feel there’s a deep sorrow that we weren’t in a position to present our performances in individual. I actually wish to present them when the scenario improves.” Jungkook stated, “To ARMY all around the world, I hope which you could have a vivid 12 months like my hair coloration. You labored onerous in 2020.” RM concluded, “As we’ve acquired such an enormous award, we’ll return with extra good music and performances this 12 months.”

In their speech for the Bonsang within the Album Division, the BTS members reminisced concerning the first time that they had received a Bonsang and Jimin and V spoke about their want to carry out “ON” in entrance of ARMY in individual.

In their speech for the Most Common Artist Award, RM stated that the recognition award was what they appreciated essentially the most. Jin stated, “That is the award you get if you could have a number of reputation, so it makes me notice, ‘We’re actually in style.’” Jimin added with fun, “I’m actually glad. I really feel good as a result of I really feel like I grew to become in style by the opposite members who’re actually in style.” V stated, “Once I hear that I’m in style, I fall asleep with a smile on my face.”

Congratulations to BTS!

