BTS Wins At 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan

BTS’s “Dynamite” has grabbed one other award!

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan introduced its winners on October 30, with the music video for “Dynamite” taking the Greatest Group Video title amongst worldwide MVs.

BTS additionally beforehand received this award in 2018 with “Pretend Love.”

A stay ceremony for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan can be broadcast on November 29. On-line voting has now opened for the general Greatest Video of the Yr award, with “Dynamite” within the working.

BTS is presently gearing up for a comeback on November 20 with their new album “BE.”

Congratulations to BTS!