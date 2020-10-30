General News

BTS Wins At 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan

October 30, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS’s “Dynamite” has grabbed one other award!

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan introduced its winners on October 30, with the music video for “Dynamite” taking the Greatest Group Video title amongst worldwide MVs.

BTS additionally beforehand received this award in 2018 with “Pretend Love.”

A stay ceremony for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Japan can be broadcast on November 29. On-line voting has now opened for the general Greatest Video of the Yr award, with “Dynamite” within the working.

BTS is presently gearing up for a comeback on November 20 with their new album “BE.”

Congratulations to BTS!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.