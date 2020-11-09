BTS Wins Big at MTV European Music Awards for Second Consecutive Year

BTS was, as soon as once more, the large winner at this 12 months’s MTV European Music Awards (EMAs), going residence with prizes for finest music and finest group.

The Korean band gained 4 awards in complete, together with finest digital stay and largest followers. The mega-group was not too long ago featured in a Selection cowl story, the place Jin (Kim Seok-jin) stated of the BTS ARMY — brief for Cute Consultant MC for Youth — “it’s as a result of ARMY exists that we exist.”

BTS edged out 5 Seconds of Summer time, Blackpink, Chloe x Halle, CNCO and Little Combine for finest group honors. The band’s first English-language monitor, “Dynamite,” gained the perfect music prize over DaBaby’s “Rockstar (ft Roddy Ricch),” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now,” Girl Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Field” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

As a result of ongoing coronavirus disaster throughout the continent, this 12 months’s EMAs featured filmed performances from varied areas round Europe, reasonably than an area in a number metropolis. ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish usually attends the EMAs and the corporate holds a mini-showcase of upcoming content material and offers related company updates.

Final 12 months’s awards befell in Sevilla, Spain, the place BTS gained essentially the most awards amongst any artist, selecting up finest group, finest stay and largest followers classes.

This 12 months, Girl Gaga was voted finest artist, whereas DJ Khaled gained finest video for the music “Popstar,” that includes Drake and Justin Bieber. Karol G gained the brand new finest Latin class in addition to finest collaboration for “Tusa,” that includes Nicki Minaj.

Elsewhere, first-time EMA winner Yungblud took residence the perfect push prize, whereas British group Little Combine gained finest pop.

Little Combine additionally hosted the ceremony, along with delivering a efficiency of “Candy Melody” filmed out of London that integrated augmented actuality and a contortionist.

Cardi B earned a finest hip-hop award, whereas Coldplay gained finest rock and Hayley Williams snagged the award for finest different.

There was a political bent to a variety of performances, given the awards befell only a day after Joe Biden was declared president-elect of the U.S., toppling a four-year Donald Trump regime.

Over the course of the present, Alicia Keys carried out her monitor “Love Appears to be like Higher” whereas Sam Smith sang a canopy of “Diamonds.” “Don’t f— with the queer children,” Smith declared at the tip. Equally, DaBaby opened his medley with a message that make clear police brutality and racial justice.

Lewis Hamilton introduced the “Video for Good” award to H.E.R. for “I Can’t Breathe,” after delivering an impactful speech that shone a light-weight on how music continues to be a unifying power that gives hope, solidarity and luxury throughout a particularly difficult 12 months.

Multiplatinum-selling rapper and singer Doja Cat, who took residence this 12 months’s finest new award, opened the present by crawling out of a tv set onto a stage of daisies and grass to ship a surprisingly hard-rocking efficiency of her hit “Say So.”

Finest push honoree Yungblud carried out “Strawberry Lipstick” from London’s historic Roundhouse. The British singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist flew across the venue earlier than reuniting together with his band in a large purple spikey inflatable.

David Guetta, who took residence the award for finest digital, additionally carried out “Let’s Love” stay for the primary time with Raye whereas immersed in a waterfall of lights within the pool of Hungary’s Széchenyi Bathtub.

DJ Khaled, who went residence with finest video for his “Popstar,” launched two performances that had been shot in Miami. In the meantime, finest Latin and finest collaboration honoree Karol G gave followers a glance at town’s industrial facet with a efficiency of “Bichota,” full with stunt motorcyclists and classic Nineteen Sixties-style basic automobiles.

World Latin artist Maluma gave his first EMA efficiency with a medley of hits that ended with a picturesque balcony scene overlooking town.

.@karolg served us seems to be and extra with that unimaginable #MTVEMA efficiency of #Bichota!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CS1qDe2zCn — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 8, 2020

The present additionally included a tribute montage devoted to rock legend Eddie Van Halen — who died final month following a protracted battle with most cancers — that includes contributions from Tom Morello, St. Vincent and Taylor Hawkins.

The awards present additionally handed out the third version of its Era Change Award, which this 12 months honored 5 ladies preventing for racial and social justice the world over. Winners embrace Kiki Mordi, an investigative journalist preventing to finish SARS in Nigeria; Temi Mwale, a racial justice campaigner within the U.Okay.; Catherhea Potjanaporn, a portrait photographer in Malaysia; Luiza Brasil, a style journalist in Brazil; and Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist within the U.S.

Every honoree was awarded a one-of-a-kind customized trophy created by Azarra Amoy, a British feminine artist identified for her work within the Black Lives Matter motion in London.

The ViacomCBS-owned community additionally celebrated all native EMEA winners from completely different international locations around the globe for the primary time with an MTV Worldwide Fb occasion pre-show.

MTV has revealed that subsequent 12 months’s awards are set to happen in Hungary.