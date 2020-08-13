BTS Wins Daesang At 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards, Taking 3 Trophies In Total

BTS grabbed the Daesang (grand prize) on the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards!

The annual ceremony was held on August 13, and whereas BTS didn’t attend the present, they obtained three trophies that night. In addition to the Daesang, they had been additionally awarded a Bonsang (predominant prize) and the Favourite Male Bias Award.

BTS shared their thanks by way of a video message performed through the present. “We’ve obtained such a significant award from the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards,” stated chief RM. “Thanks for giving us such a priceless prize.”

Jin went on to say, “To our ARMY who at all times loves and helps us, thanks and we love you! It’s due to you that we’re in a position to obtain this award, which is such an honor.”

“To the unseen people who find themselves at all times working arduous in order that we are able to shine, Bang Si Hyuk and the Large Hit workers, we specific our thanks,” stated Suga.

J-Hope added, “We launched ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ in February and obtained a lot love from all around the globe. As soon as once more, thanks to everybody who listens to and loves our music.”

Jimin stated, “Though we sadly weren’t in a position to attend the award ceremony, we wish to say thanks to the artists who’re making the present shine and all of the followers watching too.”

Watch the Daesang presentation and BTS’s message under!

BTS is at present making ready to launch their new English-language single “Dynamite” on August 21.

