BTS Wins Daesang At The 30th Seoul Music Awards For 4th Year In A Row + Total Of 6 Awards

(*6*)BTS took residence the Daesang (Grand Prize) on the 30th Seoul Music Awards!

(*6*)The 30th Seoul Music Awards had been held on January 31 on the KSPO Dome with MCs Shin Dong Yup, Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul.

(*6*)BTS gained a complete of six awards on the occasion, together with the Daesang (Grand Prize). Their different 5 awards on the 30th Seoul Music Awards included the Finest Album Award, Finest Music Award, the Okay-Wave Award, the WhosFandom Award, and a Bonsang (Important Award).

(*6*)In 2020, the twenty ninth Seoul Music Awards divided the Daesang into two classes, however the 30th Seoul Music Awards reverted again to the present’s authentic format of awarding a single Daesang and separate Finest Album and Finest Music Awards. As BTS gained the Album Daesang final 12 months, this 12 months marks the fourth 12 months in a row that BTS has gained a Daesang on the Seoul Music Awards.

(*6*)BTS didn’t attend the occasion in particular person however despatched in their speeches by video message.

(*6*)In their speech for the Daesang, RM stated, “It’s an honor to have gained the Daesang for the 30th Seoul Music Awards. We’re very glad and grateful to have gained this award.”

(*6*)Jin stated, “As we now have acquired such a beneficial award, it looks like we are able to begin off this 12 months with overflowing energy and power. It’s due to our ARMY that we had been capable of obtain such an enormous award.”

(*6*)Jungkook continued, “Thanks very a lot for at all times cheering us on and exhibiting us love. If you weren’t right here, then BTS wouldn’t be right here both.”

(*6*)J-Hope stated, “Because of the unexpected pandemic in 2020, we weren’t ready meet in particular person, however we hope that the scenario will enhance and the day will quickly come once we might be collectively once more.”

(*6*)Jimin additionally thanked the members, their households, and the Massive Hit Leisure workers, “who work onerous in order that we are able to shine on stage,” whereas V stated, “I hope that 2021 might be one other glad 12 months with BTS. Everybody, please keep wholesome.”

(*6*)The group concluded their speech with a “Completely satisfied New Year” message.

