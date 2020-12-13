BTS Wins Daesang At The Fact Music Awards For 3rd Time In A Row

BTS has taken dwelling the Daesang (Grand Prize) for the third consecutive time at The Fact Music Awards.

The Fact Music Awards held its first offline awards ceremony in April 2019. The second ceremony was scheduled to be held in February 2020, however was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the winners have been nonetheless introduced. For its third ceremony, which occurred tonight on December 12, the ceremony was broadcast dwell all over the world and held with out face-to-face contact because of the ongoing pandemic.

For the third time in a row, BTS received the Daesang at The Fact Music Awards, in addition to three different awards: This 12 months’s Artist, Worldwide Icon, and Listener’s Selection.

In their Daesang speech, RM stated, “It’s been some time since we acquired an award with such a basic identify as ‘Daesang.’ Simply because the identify suggests, it’s a ‘huge’ award, so we are going to settle for it gratefully with huge hearts. Throughout these instances that have been troublesome for everybody, not simply us, we labored laborious to point out new issues, and we’re grateful that our work was repaid tenfold via such beneficiant outcomes. Thanks to the followers and the general public, who confirmed us love and curiosity and listened to our music, in addition to our workers and Large Hit Leisure. Not simply us, however together with all of the individuals right here, there are numerous musicians and artists who can’t maintain offline concert events and are working laborious of their studios in these troublesome circumstances. It seems like we have acquired this huge award of their stead. We wish to dedicate this award to all of the artists who pour their hearts into making music regardless of not with the ability to carry out. Wherever we stand subsequent 12 months, as we have now acquired the Daesang, we are going to proceed to work laborious to provide consolation and hope, and stay a gaggle who sings and performs with honest hearts.”

