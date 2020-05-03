BTS Wins Favorite Music Group At 2020 Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Awards

BTS took house an award on the 2020 Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Choice Awards!

This yr’s Youngsters’ Choice Awards was held on Could 2 (native time) and occurred just about because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards and performances had been offered remotely as an alternative of getting audiences and performers attend an in-person occasion.

BTS gained Favorite Music Group on the Youngsters’ Choice Awards, and a clip of the group accepting the award was shared in the course of the digital ceremony.

RM kicked off their speech saying, “Wow that is superb. Thanks a lot. So comfortable to get this award.” V mentioned, “Thanks for voting for us, ARMY. Your love retains us going,” and Jin continued, “Thanks a lot for loving our new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7.’ Hope we will see you quickly.” Suga shared, “We’re doing nice working very, very, very onerous on our music,” whereas Jungkook expressed, “We miss you, ARMY, so, a lot, and hopefully, see you quickly!” J-Hope mentioned, “Keep secure and related. We hope the whole lot will get higher quickly,” and Jimin wrapped up with the phrases, “Thanks ARMY and thanks Youngsters’ Choice Awards.”

BTS beforehand gained Favorite International Music Star on the 2018 Youngsters’ Choice Awards.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch them settle for the Favorite Music Group award under: