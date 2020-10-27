BTS’s 2014 Mini Album “Skool Luv Affair” Debuts On Billboard 200 This Week

BTS’s “Skool Luv Affair” has grabbed a spot on the Billboard 200 this week!

“Skool Luv Affair” is BTS’s second mini album, that includes the title monitor “Boy in Luv,” and it first got here out on February 12, 2014. A restricted version repackaged model titled “Skool Luv Affair Particular Addition” was initially launched that yr.

Just lately, BTS’s company Large Hit Leisure carried out a survey on Weverse to find out which out-of-stock or out-of-print albums followers most needed to see re-released. “Skool Luv Affair Particular Addition” got here in first, and it was re-printed and launched once more on October 13, 2020.

This led to Billboard asserting on October 26 native time that “Skool Luv Affair” debuted on this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 12! “Skool Luv Affair” is BTS’s twelfth album to enter the chart, which ranks the preferred albums in the US throughout all genres.

.@BTS_twt‘s ‘Skool Luv Affair’ debuts at No. 12 on this week’s #Billboard200. It is the group’s twelfth profession entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 26, 2020

Billboard’s charts for this week (dated October 31) will replace on their web site on October 27 native time.

BTS is presently gearing as much as make a comeback on November 20 with their album “BE.”

Congratulations to BTS!