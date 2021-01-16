General News

BTS’s “BE” Becomes Their 2nd Korean Album To Go Platinum In Japan

January 16, 2021
BTS’s “BE (Deluxe Version)” has now been licensed platinum by the Recording Business Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ)!

On January 15, the RIAJ introduced its certifications for the month of December 2020, which embody “BE (Deluxe Version)” reaching platinum standing. Albums go platinum in Japan once they attain 250,000 items shipped.

That is BTS’s second Korean album to attain platinum standing within the nation, following “Map of the Soul: 7.” Their Japanese album “Face Your self” has achieved double platinum certification whereas their newest Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” has gone triple platinum.

Congratulations to BTS!

