BTS’s “BE” Climbs Back Up To No. 1 On Oricon’s Weekly Album Chart 21 Weeks After Release

BTS’s “BE” has resurfaced to the top of Oricon’s weekly album chart!

Japan’s Oricon News reported on April 27 that BTS’s album “BE,” released in November last year, sold more than 22,000 copies in Japan over the past week from April 19 to 25. This places them at No. 1 of the weekly album rankings dated May 3.

21 weeks have passed since the album ranked No. 1 on the same chart last year December 7. The cumulative sales volume has increased to 425,000 units.

The album came into completion with member participation in lyric writing, composing, planning, and concept-building. At the time of its release, BTS topped both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts with their album “BE” and title track “Life Goes On.”

Meanwhile, the group will be releasing their digital single “Butter,” another song written completely in English like “Dynamite,” on May 21. Big Hit Entertainment described the song as one where “BTS’s soft yet charismatic charms shine through, with a refreshing vibe and dance pop sound.”

Following the release of “Butter,” BTS is also set to release the Japanese compilation album “BTS, THE BEST” on June 16.

