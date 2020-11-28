BTS’s “BE” Debuts At No. 2 On Album Charts In United Kingdom And France, Scores No. 4 In Germany

BTS’s new album made a large debut in three of the world’s 5 greatest music markets!

On November 27 native time, Official UK Charts introduced that BTS’s “BE” takes No. 2 because it debuts on the weekly albums chart for the United Kingdom.

Their title observe “Life Goes On” enters the singles chart at No. 10 and the album’s b-side “Blue & Gray” is No. 66. In the meantime, their August single “Dynamite” (which can also be included on “BE”) is No. 37 because it spends its 14th week on the chart.

In France, “BE” takes No. 2 on the Syndicat Nationwide de l’Édition Phonographique High Albums chart for the week.

En exclusivité, voici les 10 premiers du High Albums de la semaine ! ? Classement complet lundi ? pic.twitter.com/VSLj9OEZkm — Le SNEP (@snep) November 27, 2020

In Germany, “BE” lands No. 4 amongst albums on the Offizielle Deutsche Charts because it makes its debut.

Congratulations to BTS!