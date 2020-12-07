BTS’s “BE” Ranks High On Billboard 200 In Its 2nd Week On The Chart

BTS’s newest album continues to go sturdy in its second week on the Billboard 200!

Final week, BTS made historical past as their new album “BE” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s well-known Prime 200 Albums chart, its weekly rating of the preferred albums in the US. The group’s new title observe “Life Goes On” additionally debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100, making BTS the very first male artist—and solely the second general artist in Billboard historical past—to debut a tune and an album at No. 1 on the 2 charts in the identical week. (The solely different artist to have completed the feat to this point is Taylor Swift.)

On December 6 native time, Billboard formally introduced that in its second week on the Billboard 200, “BE” had taken No. 3 on the chart. In accordance with Nielsen Music, the album earned 55,000 equal album models for the week ending on December 3.

Billboard’s full charts for the week will probably be up to date on its official web site on December 8.

Congratulations to BTS!

