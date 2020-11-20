BTS’s “Black Swan” Becomes Their 18th MV To Reach 200 Million Views

BTS’s “Black Swan” has now reached 200 million views on YouTube!

The fascinating music video for the group’s pre-release single from “Map of the Soul: 7” was launched on March 5 at midnight KST and hit 200 million views on November 19.

“Black Swan” is now the 18th of BTS’s full group music movies to obtain the feat, following “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Not At the moment,” “Save Me,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Boy in Luv,” “Faux Love,” “Spring Day,” “IDOL,” “Boy With Luv,” “Conflict of Hormone,” “I Want U,” “‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima,” “Dynamite,” and “ON.” J-Hope‘s music video for “Rooster Noodle Soup” (that includes Becky G) has additionally reached 200 million views.

In the meantime, BTS is presently on the point of make a comeback on November 20 with the discharge of their new album “BE (Deluxe Version),” that includes the title observe “Life Goes On.”

Rejoice by watching “Black Swan” once more under!