BTS’s “Black Swan” Becomes Their 24th Full Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

BTS has reached the 100 million mark with one other music video!

On June Eight at roughly 8:19 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Black Swan” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

“Black Swan” is now BTS’s 24th full group music video to amass over 100 million views, following “Dope,” “Hearth,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not In the present day,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Hazard,” “I Want U,” “Conflict of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Simply One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No Extra Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese model),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “ON,” and “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj).”

BTS first launched the music video for “Black Swan” on March 5 at midnight KST, which means that it took the video simply over three months, three days, and eight hours to succeed in the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the creative music video for “Black Swan” once more under: