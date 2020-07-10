BTS’s “Blood Sweat & Tears” Becomes Their 7th MV To Hit 600 Million Views

BTS’s “Blood Sweat & Tears” is now at 600 million views on YouTube!

The music is the title observe to the group’s second full album “WINGS,” which got here out on October 10, 2016. On July 10 KST, it reached 600 million views.

It’s now BTS’s seventh MV to hit the milestone, following “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Faux Love,” “Boy With Luv,” “MIC Drop (Remix),” and “IDOL.” The one different Korean artists to succeed in 600 million views on an MV are PSY and BLACKPINK, and BTS holds the document because the Korean act with essentially the most music movies to take action.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch “Blood Sweat & Tears” once more under!