BTS’s “Blood Sweat & Tears” Becomes Their 7th MV To Hit 650 Million Views

BTS continues to rack up a lot of music video views!

On October 30 at roughly 11:03 a.m. KST, the group’s music video for “Blood Sweat & Tears” surpassed 650 million views on YouTube. That is about 4 years, 20 days, and 11 hours because the music video’s launch on October 10, 2016 at 12 a.m. KST.

“Blood Sweat & Tears” is BTS’s seventh music video to succeed in 650 million following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Faux Love,” “MIC Drop,” “IDOL,” and “Fireplace.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “Blood Sweat & Tears” music video once more under: