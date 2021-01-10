BTS’s “Blue & Gray” Co-Producer NIve Talks About How He Ended Up Writing Songs With V

On the newest episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” singer-songwriter NIve dished on how he wound up making music with BTS’s V!

NIve appeared as a visitor on the January 8 broadcast of the KBS 2TV music speak present, the place host Yoo Hee Yeol introduced up his spectacular monitor report as a producer. “You’ve labored with artists like HYNN, Paul Kim, EXO, Sam Kim, Park Bo Gum, and BTS as properly,” identified Yoo Hee Yeol. “How did you find yourself working with BTS?”

NIve, who co-wrote and co-produced BTS’s hit B-side “Blue & Gray” (from their newest album “BE“) along with V, defined that they’d linked by way of their mutual buddy Paul Kim.

“We ended up engaged on the music collectively by probability,” stated NIve, who’s credited on BTS’s album underneath his given identify Park Ji Soo. “I wrote the music and lyrics for Paul Kim’s music ‘The Motive for My Spring,’ and I believe Paul Kim performed that music for BTS’s V. After Taehyung, or V, heard the music, he stated, ‘I actually wish to meet the one who wrote this music, it doesn’t matter what.’”

“So we wound up assembly for the primary time,” he recalled, “and since we had good chemistry musically, we wrote a bunch of songs collectively after that. A type of songs ended up making it onto BTS’s album. It’s a music known as ‘Blue & Gray.’”

Yoo Hee Yeol enviously remarked with amusing, “I wish to have good chemistry with V too.”

Yoo Hee Yeol went on to carry up the success of “Blue & Gray,” which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s U.S. Digital Music Gross sales chart and remained within the high 10 for 2 consecutive weeks.

When he requested NIve to sing somewhat little bit of “Blue & Gray” in his personal voice, the artist humbly replied, “I believed you may ask that, and I’d by no means sung the music reside earlier than, so I practiced singing it [before I came here today]. And it turned out to be actually onerous to sing. Whereas I used to be practising the music, I believed to myself, ‘Wow, [the BTS members] actually did an incredible job singing this music throughout recording.’”

Take a look at the clip of NIve’s reside rendition of “Blue & Gray” under!

Watch the complete episode of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now