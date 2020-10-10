General News

BTS’s “Boy In Luv” MV Hits 350 Million Views

October 10, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS’s music video for “Boy In Luv” has now reached 350 million views!

“Boy In Luv” was launched on February 11, 2014 because the title monitor to BTS’s second mini album “Skool Luv Affair.” On October 9, the music video hit 350 million views on the 1theK YouTube channel!

It’s now BTS’s thirteenth music video to hit the milestone, following “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop,” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Save Me,” “Boy With Luv,” “Not As we speak,” “Dynamite,” and “Spring Day.”

Have a good time by experiencing dangerous boy BTS once more within the “Boy In Luv” MV under!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.