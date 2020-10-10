BTS’s “Boy In Luv” MV Hits 350 Million Views

BTS’s music video for “Boy In Luv” has now reached 350 million views!

“Boy In Luv” was launched on February 11, 2014 because the title monitor to BTS’s second mini album “Skool Luv Affair.” On October 9, the music video hit 350 million views on the 1theK YouTube channel!

It’s now BTS’s thirteenth music video to hit the milestone, following “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Dope,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “MIC Drop,” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Save Me,” “Boy With Luv,” “Not As we speak,” “Dynamite,” and “Spring Day.”

Have a good time by experiencing dangerous boy BTS once more within the “Boy In Luv” MV under!