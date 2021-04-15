BTS’s “Boy With Luv” Becomes Fastest Korean Boy Group MV To Hit 1.2 Billion Views

BTS’s “Boy With Luv” has simply made YouTube historical past!

On April 15 at roughly 9:48 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “Boy With Luv” (that includes Halsey) surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, making it their second music video to take action after “DNA.”

BTS initially launched the music video for “Boy With Luv” on April 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the tune simply over two years, two days, and 15 hours to succeed in the milestone.

“Boy With Luv” is now the quickest Korean boy group music video ever to surpass 1.2 billion views on YouTube, breaking the earlier file of three years, 4 months, and 23 days set by “DNA.”

As BTS is at present the one Korean boy group ever to hit the 1.2 billion mark on the platform, “Boy With Luv” can be solely the second Korean male group music video in historical past to attain the feat in any respect. Moreover, it’s only the sixth Korean music video general, following PSY’s “Gangnam Type” and “Gentleman,” BLACKPINK‘s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Kill This Love,” and BTS’s “DNA.”

Congratulations to BTS on their spectacular achievement!

Watch the colourful music video for “Boy With Luv” once more beneath: