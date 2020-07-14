BTS’s “Boy With Luv” Becomes Fastest Korean Boy Group MV To Hit 850 Million Views

BTS’s is hovering increased and better with their “Boy With Luv” music video!
The music video for “Boy With Luv” reached 850 million views on YouTube on July 14 at roughly 6:12 p.m. KST. The video was launched on April 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, which means it took one 12 months, three months, two days, and roughly 12 minutes to succeed in the quantity.
“Boy With Luv” is now BTS’s – and any Korean boy group’s – quickest music video to hit the milestone and their second one after “DNA,” which took 2 years, 28 days, 9 hours, and 39 minutes to surpass the view rely and have become the primary Korean boy group MV to take action.
Watch the MV once more beneath!
