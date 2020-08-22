BTS’s “Boy With Luv” Becomes Fastest Korean Boy Group MV To Hit 900 Million Views

BTS’s music video for his or her monitor “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey has now been considered 900 million occasions on YouTube!

“Boy With Luv” is the title monitor on BTS’ sixth mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” and the music video got here out on April 12, 2019 at 6 p.m KST. It surpassed 900 million views on August 22 at 3:02 a.m. KST, that means it took 1 12 months, four months, and 9 days to achieve the milestone.

“Boy With Luv” is now the quickest Korean boy group MV to achieve 900 million views, and it’s additionally BTS’ second music video to hit the milestone, following “DNA.”

Watch “Boy With Luv” once more beneath!