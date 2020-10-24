General News

BTS’s “Boy With Luv” Becomes Their 2nd MV To Hit 1 Billion Views

October 24, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS’s “Boy With Luv” MV has hit an incredible milestone!

On October 24 at roughly 11:15 p.m. KST, the music video for BTS’s “Boy With Luv” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. That is about one yr, six months, and 12 days after its launch on April 12, 2019.

That is BTS’s second music video to hit 1 billion views after “DNA” turned the primary Korean boy group music video to ever obtain the feat in June 2020. This additionally implies that “Boy With Luv” has now set a brand new file for quickest Korean boy group MV to achieve 1 billion views.

Different Korean artists who’ve achieved this feat embrace BLACKPINK and PSY.

Congratulations to BTS!

Try the MV for “Boy With Luv” (that includes Halsey) once more under!

(*1*)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.