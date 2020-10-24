BTS’s “Boy With Luv” Becomes Their 2nd MV To Hit 1 Billion Views

BTS’s “Boy With Luv” MV has hit an incredible milestone!

On October 24 at roughly 11:15 p.m. KST, the music video for BTS’s “Boy With Luv” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. That is about one yr, six months, and 12 days after its launch on April 12, 2019.

That is BTS’s second music video to hit 1 billion views after “DNA” turned the primary Korean boy group music video to ever obtain the feat in June 2020. This additionally implies that “Boy With Luv” has now set a brand new file for quickest Korean boy group MV to achieve 1 billion views.

Different Korean artists who’ve achieved this feat embrace BLACKPINK and PSY.

Congratulations to BTS!

Try the MV for “Boy With Luv” (that includes Halsey) once more under!

