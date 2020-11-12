General News

BTS’s “DOPE” Becomes Their 8th MV To Hit 600 Million Views

November 12, 2020
BTS’s “DOPE” MV has reached a brand new milestone!

The music video for “DOPE” from BTS’s “The Most Stunning Second in Life, Pt. 1” got here out on June 24, 2015 at 12 a.m. KST. By November 11 at 9:30 p.m. KST, the video had hit 600 million views!

“DOPE” is BTS’s eighth MV to attain the feat, following “DNA,” “Fireplace,” “Faux Love,” “Boy With Luv,” “MIC Drop (Remix),” “IDOL,” and “Blood Sweat & Tears.” The one different Korean artists to achieve 600 million views on an MV are PSY and BLACKPINK, and BTS holds the document because the Korean act with essentially the most music movies to take action.

Watch “DOPE” once more to have fun!

