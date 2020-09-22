BTS’s “Dynamite” (*9*) To No. 1 On Billboard’s New Global 200 Excl. U.S. Chart + BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” Takes No. 9

Billboard has launched this week’s High 10 on its new charts that rank songs primarily based on worldwide streaming and gross sales!

Final week, Billboard and MRC launched two new weekly charts to rank the preferred tracks globally: the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

The charts are each primarily based on gross sales and streaming information from greater than 200 territories, and the rankings are decided by a weighted formulation that mixes official-only streams on each subscription and ad-supported tiers of main digital platforms with downloads from main on-line music retailers world wide.

The Billboard Global 200 chart contains information from all world wide, whereas the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart options information from territories excluding america.

BTS’s “Dynamite” holds No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 this week, with 79.1 million world streams and 29,000 world downloads within the week ending September 17. Cardi B’s “WAP” that includes Megan Thee Stallion stays in No. 1. As soon as once more, “WAP” was the most-streamed monitor of the week internationally whereas “Dynamite” was the top-selling title.

In the meantime, “Dynamite” rises from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S., up from No. 2 final week. It had 67.4 million streams and 18,000 downloads bought in territories exterior america within the week ending September 17.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” takes No. 9 this week on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. U.S., after its No. 6 rating final week.

The total Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts dated September 26 will likely be launched on Billboard’s web site on September 22.

Supply (1)

(*1*)