BTS’s “Dynamite” Becomes 1st Single By A Korean Group To Go Gold In The United Kingdom

BTS’s “Dynamite” has now reached gold certification within the United Kingdom, turning into the primary single by a Korean group to attain the feat!

The British Phonographic Business shared on February 5 that “Dynamite” has now reached gold BRIT certification. Singles earn gold certification within the United Kingdom once they obtain 400,000 items.

“Dynamite” was launched as a single by BTS on August 21, 2020 and likewise included within the group’s November album “BE.” It’s been a worldwide hit, together with within the United Kingdom, the place it debuted at No. 3 on the Official UK singles chart in August. The track nonetheless stays on the chart, now at No. 75 as its spends its twenty fourth week on the rating.

In addition to now being the one Korean group with a gold single within the United Kingdom, BTS can be the one Korean artist with gold albums within the nation. They’ve completed the feat with their albums “Love Your self: Reply” and “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Congratulations to BTS!