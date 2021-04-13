BTS’s “Dynamite” Becomes Fastest Korean Group Music Video To Reach 1 Billion Views

BTS’s “Dynamite” has hit the billion-view mark at mild pace!

On April 12 at roughly 5:46 p.m. KST, the music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The video was launched on August 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. KST, that means it took about seven months, 22 days, and 4 hours to succeed in the milestone.

“Dynamite” is BTS’s third music video, in addition to their quickest, to realize the milestone after “DNA” and “Boy With Luv.”

Congratulations, BTS!

Rewatch the music video to have a good time!

In the meantime, BTS is having their “BANG BANG CON 2021” live performance streaming occasion beginning April 17 at 3 p.m. KST. Discover the small print right here.

Take a look at BTS’s discuss present “Let’s BTS” with English subtitles beneath:

