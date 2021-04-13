General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Becomes Fastest Korean Group Music Video To Reach 1 Billion Views

April 13, 2021
1 Min Read

BTS’s “Dynamite” has hit the billion-view mark at mild pace!

On April 12 at roughly 5:46 p.m. KST, the music video for “Dynamite” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The video was launched on August 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. KST, that means it took about seven months, 22 days, and 4 hours to succeed in the milestone.

“Dynamite” is BTS’s third music video, in addition to their quickest, to realize the milestone after “DNA” and “Boy With Luv.”

Congratulations, BTS!

Rewatch the music video to have a good time!

In the meantime, BTS is having their “BANG BANG CON 2021” live performance streaming occasion beginning April 17 at 3 p.m. KST. Discover the small print right here.

Take a look at BTS’s discuss present “Let’s BTS” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

(*1*)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.