BTS’s “Dynamite” Becomes Fastest Korean Group MV To Hit 750 Million Views

BTS’s “Dynamite” set a brand new document on YouTube for Korean group music movies!

The MV for BTS’s “Dynamite” was launched on August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST and it hit 750 million views by 2:25 a.m. KST on January 5. This implies it took about 4 months and 14 days to attain the feat.

“Dynamite” beats the earlier document for quickest Korean group MV to hit 750 million views, which was held by BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” after reaching the milestone in 9 months and 27 days.

BTS now has six music video that have surpassed 750 million views, additionally together with “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Pretend Love,” “IDOL,” and “MIC Drop.”

Watch “Dynamite” once more beneath to have fun!