BTS’s “Dynamite” Becomes Fastest Korean Group MV To Reach 950 Million Views

BTS has as soon as once more set a brand new document!

On March 24 at roughly 12:56 p.m. KST, the group’s “Dynamite” music video surpassed 950 million views on YouTube. That is about seven months and three days since its launch on August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST.

“Dynamite” is BTS’s third music video to succeed in 950 million views following “DNA” and “Boy With Luv.” Additionally it is the quickest Korean group music video to realize this feat.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “Dynamite” music video once more under: