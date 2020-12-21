BTS’s “Dynamite” Becomes Their 1st Song To Receive RIAJ Gold Certification For Downloads In Japan

BTS’s “Dynamite” has turn out to be their first music to be licensed gold for digital downloads in Japan!

The Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ) has formally awarded “Dynamite” a gold certification within the obtain class after the music surpassed over 100,000 digital obtain gross sales.

Though BTS has beforehand obtained gold certifications from the RIAJ for each bodily albums and on-line streaming of songs—”Dynamite” was licensed gold within the streaming class final month after surpassing 50 million streams—this newest achievement marks the primary time that certainly one of BTS’s songs has obtained a gold certification for downloads.

In line with the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, songs are licensed gold as soon as they attain 100,000 downloads and platinum at 250,000 downloads.

Congratulations to BTS on their spectacular achievement!

