BTS’s “Dynamite” Breaks Record As It Soars To 400 Million Views

BTS’s “Dynamite” music video is now the quickest MV by a Korean artist to achieve 400 million views on YouTube!

The “Dynamite” MV was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST and it hit 400 million views at 10:36 p.m. KST on September 25. This implies it took about 35 days and 9 hours to achieve the milestone.

BTS breaks the file for quickest music video by a Korean artist to achieve 400 million views, which BLACKPINK beforehand held after “How You Like That” hit the milestone in 43 days.

“Dynamite” is now additionally BTS’s eleventh music video to rack up over 400 million views, following “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Dope,” “Pretend Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “IDOL,” “Save Me,” “Boy With Luv,” and “Not In the present day.”

Have fun by watching “Dynamite” once more beneath!