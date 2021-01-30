BTS’s “Dynamite” (Choreography Model) Becomes Their 31st Full Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

The choreography model of BTS’s “Dynamite” music video has reached 100 million views!

On January 30 at roughly 7:20 p.m. KST, the “Dynamite” choreography model MV hit 100 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on September 26, 2020, which means that it took about 4 months and 4 days to achieve the milestone.

In the meantime, the unique MV for “Dynamite” lately set the file for the quickest Korean group MV to surpass 800 million views.

“Dynamite” (Choreography Ver.) is BTS’s 31st full group music video to achieve 100 million views, after “Lights,” “Dope,” “Fireplace,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Boy in Luv,” “Save Me,” “Not Right now,” “Spring Day,” “DNA,” “Hazard,” “I Want U,” “Conflict of Hormone,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Faux Love,” “IDOL,” “Simply One Day,” “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Run,” “Boy With Luv,” “No Extra Dream,” “Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese model),” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Movie : Come Prima), “ON,” “IDOL (feat. Nicki Minaj),” “Black Swan,” “Keep Gold,” “Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” “Dynamite” b-side model, and “Make It Proper.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Try the choreography model MV once more under: