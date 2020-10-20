BTS’s “Dynamite” Continues Amazing Run On Billboard’s Hot 100 With No. 5 Spot In 8th Week

BTS’s “Dynamite” continues to be going robust on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart!

On Billboard’s chart rating the preferred songs in america for the week of October 24, “Dynamite” takes the No. 5 spot in its eighth week. The Hot 100 relies on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge throughout all genres.

In the meantime, the tune spends its eighth week at No. 1 on the Digital Music Gross sales charts with 44,000 downloads (down 53 %) throughout the week ending October 15 in accordance with Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge.

The #Hot100 high 10 (chart dated Oct. 24, 2020)https://t.co/ePFdmnSp3F (*5*)pic.twitter.com/TA3L6QEeck — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 19, 2020

Following its launch on August 21, “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, making historical past amongst all-Korean acts. It spent three weeks whole at No. 1 and 4 weeks whole at No. 2.

BTS has additionally shared their first idea photograph for his or her album “BE,” which is due out on November 20.

Congratulations to BTS!