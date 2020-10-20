General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Continues Amazing Run On Billboard’s Hot 100 With No. 5 Spot In 8th Week

October 20, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS’s “Dynamite” continues to be going robust on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart!

On Billboard’s chart rating the preferred songs in america for the week of October 24, “Dynamite” takes the No. 5 spot in its eighth week. The Hot 100 relies on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge throughout all genres.

In the meantime, the tune spends its eighth week at No. 1 on the Digital Music Gross sales charts with 44,000 downloads (down 53 %) throughout the week ending October 15 in accordance with Nielsen Music/MRC Knowledge.

Following its launch on August 21, “Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, making historical past amongst all-Korean acts. It spent three weeks whole at No. 1 and 4 weeks whole at No. 2.

BTS has additionally shared their first idea photograph for his or her album “BE,” which is due out on November 20.

Congratulations to BTS!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.