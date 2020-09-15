BTS’s “Dynamite” Continues Huge Success On Billboard’s Hot 100 As It Grabs No. 2 in 3rd Week

BTS’s “Dynamite” is displaying spectacular longevity because it lands No. 2 in its third week on Billboard’s Hot 100!

The group’s English-language single “Dynamite” grew to become the primary track by an all-South Korean act to achieve No. 1 on the Hot 100 when it debuted on the high two weeks in the past. It then continued to make historical past because it took No. 1 once more the next week.

Billboard has now introduced that “Dynamite” has grabbed No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart dated September 19. “Dynamite” continues to high the Digital Tune Gross sales chart with 136,000 downloads offered in its third week, and it takes No. 16 on the Streaming Songs chart, with 13.three million U.S. streams. It’s additionally landed BTS’s first entry on the Radio Songs chart, debuting in the No. 49 spot with 18.three million radio airplay viewers impressions.

The Hot 100 ranks the preferred songs in the US throughout all genres based mostly on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge.

Billboard’s web site will replace its charts for this week on September 15.

Congratulations to BTS!

