BTS’s “Dynamite” Continues To Rise On Billboard’s Global 200 Chart, Remains On Hot 100 For 24th Week, And More

BTS’s “Dynamite” remains to be going sturdy on Billboard’s charts!

“Dynamite” holds the No. 46 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the week ending February 13. That is its second week in a row on this spot and the tune’s 24th week within the rating. The listing ranks tracks from all genres based mostly on U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales information, and “Dynamite” continues to increase its file for many weeks on the Hot 100 for a tune by an all-Korean group.

The observe rises a rank to seize No. 3 on the Global 200 this week, whereas it as soon as once more takes No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The rankings listing songs based mostly on streaming and gross sales information from greater than 200 territories, with the Global 200 together with information from all over the world and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprising information from territories excluding the US.

In the meantime, “Dynamite” shoots as much as No. 2 on the Digital Tune Gross sales chart after being No. 3 final week. Over on the Artist 100 chart, BTS is No. 17.

Congratulations to BTS!