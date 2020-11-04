BTS’s “Dynamite” Earns 10th Week In Top 20 Of Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS’s “Dynamite” spends a 10th week on Billboard’s Hot 100!

The chart ranks the preferred songs in the US throughout all genres primarily based on streaming, radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge.

The Hot 100 for the week ending November 7 consists of “Dynamite” touchdown the No. 12 spot. The English-language single, which got here out on August 21, made historical past when it debuted on the prime of the chart and it has spent three non-consecutive weeks in No. 1 over its run.

With 10 weeks on the chart, “Dynamite” ties BTS’s “MIC Drop” remix from 2017 as their longest-running monitor on the Hot 100. In comparability, “MIC Drop” spent its 10th week on the Hot 100 within the No. 98 place for the week ending February 10, 2018.

“Dynamite” can also be No. 9 on the Pop Songs radio airplay chart this week, No. 2 on the International 200, No. 2 on the International Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 3 on the Digital Track Gross sales chart. BTS is No. 3 on the Artist 100 and as soon as once more tops the Social 50 chart.

BTS is at present gearing up for the discharge of their new album “BE” on November 20. Try their newest teasers right here!