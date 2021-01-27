General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Extends Record For Korean Groups On Billboard’s Hot 100

January 27, 2021
BTS’s “Dynamite” spends its twenty second week on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On the Hot 100 chart for the week ending January 30, “Dynamite” grabs the No. 45 spot. The chart ranks songs from all genres based mostly on U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and gross sales knowledge. With “Dynamite” now scoring 22 frames on the chart, the monitor continues to increase its document for many weeks on the chart for a track by an all-Korean group.

“Dynamite” stays No. 2 on Billboard’s International Excl. U.S. chart and No. 6 on the International 200 chart. The charts rank songs based mostly on streaming and gross sales knowledge from greater than 200 territories, with the International 200 together with knowledge from world wide and the International Excl. U.S. chart comprising knowledge from territories excluding the US.

“Dynamite” can also be No. 9 on the Digital Music Gross sales chart this week whereas BTS is No. 14 on the Artist 100.

Congratulations to BTS!

