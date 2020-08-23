BTS’s “Dynamite” Gains Amazing Number Of Views In First 24 Hours

BTS’s “Dynamite” continues to soar because it reached a powerful variety of views in 24 hours since its launch!

The group made their return with their English digital single “Dynamite” at 1 p.m. KST on August 21. On the 24-hour mark, the music video on YouTube had reached roughly 98.2 million views!

BTS at present holds the official file for the very best variety of views within the first 24 hours for a boy group with their track “Boy With Luv,” which YouTube confirmed to take a seat at 74.6 million views. BLACKPINK at present holds the official general file with “How You Like That” at 86.three million.

YouTube’s official view depend typically differs from view counts which are measured in actual time. For instance, the unofficial variety of views within the first 24 hours (the quantity that was proven on YouTube earlier than changes for the ultimate tally) for “Boy With Luv” was roughly 78.1 million views and YouTube later introduced that the official depend was at 74.6 million views.

YouTube will announce the official 24-hour view depend for “Dynamite” at a later date.

Keep tuned for updates and congratulations to BTS!