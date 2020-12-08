BTS’s “Dynamite” Makes History On Billboard’s Radio Songs Chart And Takes Top 10 Spot On Hot 100 In Its 15th Week

BTS’s “Dynamite” rises to new heights for all-South Korean acts on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart!

On December 7 native time, Billboard introduced that “Dynamite” is No. 10 on the December 12-dated Radio Songs chart. The monitor rose from No. 11 final week to seize a Top 10 rating with 44.5 million radio airplay viewers impressions (down 4 %). “Dynamite” is now the primary Radio Songs Top 10 monitor by an all-South Korean act, surpassing the No. 12 peak of PSY’s “Gangnam Fashion” in 2012.

In the meantime, “Dynamite” can also be No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart this week, which ranks the most well-liked songs in the US throughout all genres. That is the tune’s 15th week on the chart, following its rise again as much as No. 3 final week after it was included as a part of BTS’s new album “BE” that got here out on November 20.

In the meantime, the “BE” title monitor “Life Goes On” grabs No. 28 in its second week on the chart after debuting at No. 1 final week. “Life Goes On” additionally stays No. 1 on the week’s Digital Music Gross sales chart whereas “Dynamite” takes No. 3.

It was additionally introduced that BTS’s album “BE” is No. 3 on the Billboard 200 this week, following its No. 1 debut final week. Billboard’s full charts for the week will likely be up to date on its official web site on December 8.

Congratulations to BTS!

