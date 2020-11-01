General News

BTS’s “Dynamite” Makes Melon Chart History As Song With Most Days at No. 1

November 1, 2020
BTS has simply set a brand new file on Melon!

On November 1, BTS’s newest hit “Dynamite” spent its 53rd day at No. 1 on Melon’s every day chart, making it the tune with probably the most days at No. 1 within the historical past of the chart. (Melon, Korea’s largest music streaming service, first launched its every day chart on January 1, 2014.)

The earlier file for tune with probably the most days at No. 1 was held by Block B’s Zico’s smash hit “Any Song,” which topped the chart for 52 days.

“Dynamite” additionally beforehand set a brand new file for probably the most cumulative hours at No. 1 on Genie’s realtime music chart, breaking the earlier file of 838 hours set by iKON’s 2018 hit “Love State of affairs.”

Congratulations to BTS on their spectacular achievement!

