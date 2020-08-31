BTS’s “Dynamite” MV Breaks Record As It Hits 250 Million Views

BTS’s music video for “Dynamite” has reached 250 million views!

The English-language single and its music video have been launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The music video surpassed 250 million views on August 30 at roughly 4:15 KST, which means it took 9 days, three hours, and roughly 15 minutes to take action.

This makes “Dynamite” the quickest Korean group music video to hit 250 million views. The earlier file was held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” at simply over 12 days and 10 hours.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “Dynamite” MV once more under: