BTS’s “Dynamite” MV Breaks Record As It Soars To 600 Million Views

November 17, 2020
BTS’s “Dynamite” is now the quickest Korean group MV to succeed in 600 million views!

The “Dynamite” MV was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST and it hit 600 million views at round midnight KST on November 17. This implies it took solely two months, 26 days, and 11 hours to succeed in the milestone!

This breaks the earlier file for quickest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views, which was held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” after it achieved the feat in three months, 25 days, and 7 hours.

“Dynamite” is now BTS’s ninth MV to succeed in 600 million views, following “DNA,” “Hearth,” “Pretend Love,” “Boy With Luv,” “MIC Drop (Remix),” “IDOL,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” and “DOPE.”

BTS is at present gearing up for his or her return this week with their full album “BE” popping out on November 20.

Have fun by watching “Dynamite” once more under!

