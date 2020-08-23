BTS’s “Dynamite” MV Officially Breaks YouTube Record For Highest 24-Hour Debut View Count

BTS’s “Dynamite” is now formally the music video with the best variety of views in its first 24 hours!

“Dynamite” is BTS’s newest English-language single that was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST together with a music video.

On August 23, YouTube revealed that BTS’s “Dynamite” music video garnered 101.1 million views in 24 hours since its launch, breaking the general report set by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” at 86.three million views.

YouTube’s official view rely is usually totally different from view counts which are measured in actual time. Based mostly on YouTube’s official tally, it seems that the views for “Dynamite” had reached a fair increased quantity than the 98.three million view rely that was seen on the positioning on the 24-hour mark.

Whereas it was already reported that “Dynamite” was the largest YouTube premiere in historical past, YouTube has now immediately confirmed this truth as effectively, revealing that the YouTube premiere for “Dynamite” had greater than three million reside viewers at one level. The earlier report was held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video, which had 1.66 million concurrent viewers.

Congratulations to BTS!

