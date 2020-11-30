BTS’s “Dynamite” MV Sets New Record As It Hits 650 Million Views

BTS’s “Dynamite” has turn into the quickest music video by a Korean act to succeed in 650 million views!

The “Dynamite” MV was launched on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST and it hit 650 million views shortly after 11 p.m. KST on November 30. This implies it took about three months, 9 days, and 10 hours to succeed in the milestone.

“Dynamite” has crushed the earlier file for Korean artists set by PSY’s “Gangnam Fashion”! Whereas there isn’t any official supply for the precise time it took for PSY’s MV to succeed in 650 million views, “Gangnam Fashion” hit 600 million views in about three months and 16 days and BTS’s “Dynamite” has reached 650 million views in sooner time than that.

“Dynamite” is BTS’s eighth music video to succeed in the milestone, following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Faux Love,” “MIC Drop,” “IDOL,” “Fireplace,” and “Blood Sweat & Tears.”

Congratulations to BTS! Rejoice by watching “Dynamite” once more beneath:

