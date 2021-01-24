BTS’s “Dynamite” MV Sets New Record As It Reaches 800 Million Views

BTS’s “Dynamite” MV a brand new document on YouTube for Korean group music movies!

Launched on August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS’s “Dynamite” music video reached 800 million views on January 24 at 12:26 p.m. KST. This implies it took about 5 months and slightly below three days to attain the feat.

“Dynamite” has now turn into the quickest Korean group MV to hit 800 million views. The earlier document was held by BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” after reaching the milestone in 10 months and 26 days.

It can also be BTS’s sixth music video to surpass 800 million views, following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Faux Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” and “IDOL.”

Take a look at the “Dynamite” MV once more!